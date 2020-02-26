A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after an ATV crash at Sandlake Recreational Area.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to Galloway Road for the crash at around 3:22 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, finding the injured woman who reported having head pain. Deputies assisted with care until medical units arrived at the scene.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were no witnesses who could speak to the speed or other details of the crash, and the rider could not recall the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said she suffered significant head trauma and was flown to a Portland intensive care unit for unspecified head injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office said the injuries would have been much worse and potentially fatal if the rider had not been wearing a proper helmet.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Adventist Ambulance, Life Flight, U.S. Forest Service and Tillamook 911.
