There will be additional snow accumulations of one to four inches, heaviest above 500 feet, in Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Willapa Hills. In Oregon, snow will be in the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia.
The snow will accumulate until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Affected areas are: Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Lower Columbia, Willapa Hills, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.