More snow is expected in the Oregon Coastal Ranges and the Washington and Oregon Cascades into Thursday. A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast will spread moisture inland today. Relatively low snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting much of Southwest Washington, the Columbia River Gorge, and the hills above 1000 to 1500 feet around Northwest Oregon midday today through early Thursday.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 1500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels below 500 feet this morning will gradually rise to 1500 to 2000 ft tonight. A few pockets of freezing rain are poss ible in the valleys tonight.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
