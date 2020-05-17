One lane of Hwy 101 is open just north of downtown Tillamook (milepost 64) following a two vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality. Expect delays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- OSP Fish and Wildlife investigates multiple wildlife crimes
- Update: One lane open on Hwy 101
- OSP, emergency personnel respond to fatal crash on Hwy 101
- Coast Guard rescues two kayakers near Haystack Rock (with video)
- Letter: Time to move on from COVID-19
- Open for Business in Tillamook County
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
- Tillamook County approved for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook opens parks, weekday boat ramp access, lodging
- Kajsa Garrison
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- 2020 beach monitoring season postponed (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
- Letter: The following is a letter to the Tillamook County Commissioners (1)
View the list of local Tillamook County businesses open for you here! Read more
Featured Classified Ads
Trending Today
Articles
- OSP Fish and Wildlife investigates multiple wildlife crimes
- Update: One lane open on Hwy 101
- OSP, emergency personnel respond to fatal crash on Hwy 101
- Coast Guard rescues two kayakers near Haystack Rock (with video)
- Letter: Time to move on from COVID-19
- Open for Business in Tillamook County
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
- Tillamook County approved for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook opens parks, weekday boat ramp access, lodging
- Kajsa Garrison
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- 2020 beach monitoring season postponed (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
- Letter: The following is a letter to the Tillamook County Commissioners (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- OSP Fish and Wildlife investigates multiple wildlife crimes
- Update: One lane open on Hwy 101
- OSP, emergency personnel respond to fatal crash on Hwy 101
- Coast Guard rescues two kayakers near Haystack Rock (with video)
- Letter: Time to move on from COVID-19
- Open for Business in Tillamook County
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
- Tillamook County approved for Phase I reopening
- Tillamook opens parks, weekday boat ramp access, lodging
- Kajsa Garrison
Commented
- When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up? (3)
- Tillamook County reduces jail population due to COVID-19 (1)
- Letter: Commissioners need to enforce the stay at home orders (1)
- Who are you voting for in the County Commissioner race for Pos.1? (1)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at six in county (1)
- 2020 beach monitoring season postponed (1)
- Non-residents can fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning May 5 (1)
- Tillamook commissioners phase in reopening of county boat launches (1)
- Gray whale carcass at Sand Lake buried in sand by state officials (1)
- Letter: The following is a letter to the Tillamook County Commissioners (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Mens Club at Alderbrook Golf Course is getting back into the swing of its Spring and Summer tournament schedule with the third event of th… Read more
exclusive
The Mens Club at Alderbrook Golf Course is getting back into the swing of its Spring and Summer tournament schedule with the third event of th… Read more
Delmer Gale Wilks was born August 25, 1925 in Tillamook, Oregon to William and Luanne (Hiatt) Wilks and passed away on May 6, 2020 at his home… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.