Rivers to reach major flood stages New Year's Day

Water bubbles out of a man hole on Evergreen Drive in Tillamook. A swollen Holden Creek flooded low-laying intersections along the road and several household yards (2009).

The City of Tillamook has two street closures related to flooding on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Public Works said they have closed Evergreen from Maple going south to 12th Street.

The city has also closed Hawthorne right at the intersection with Evergreen.

Highway 6 is also closed, according to Gordon McCraw at Tillamook County Emergency Management. 

There is a flood advisory for Tillamook County until 9:45 p.m.

