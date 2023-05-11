Tillamook Revitalization Association will be sponsoring an exciting month long contest to help bring awareness to downtown shopping and local retail business promotion on social media.
Tillamook Treasure Hunt will held during the month of June. Participants will be required to register a team of two or more people and establish a unique team name for this challenge.
Please register your team name be emailing info@t-r-a.org. During the month of June (starting June 1st) there will be a business clue released every 48 hours. Your challenge will be to visit the business, find the posted treasure chest, take a selfie with your team members and post to Instagram.
There will be a variety of points based upon your pictures posted and activity at each location. Detailed instructions will be provided after registering your team (register Team info@t-r-a.org).
Grand prize for first place will be $400 in Till Bills that will be accepted at the participating shops for this event. Second place is $200 in Till Bills. Winners will be announced July 5th.
The over all goal of this contest is to increase local Social Media content for local small businesses, while increasing engagement of Tillamook residents (and surrounding areas) to downtown.
