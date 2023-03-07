On March 5, 3034, at about 1:07pm, Sheriff's deputies assisted with stopping a vehicle, in Woodburn, which was towing a stolen boat.
The boat had been stolen this same day at about 3:30am, out of Garabaldi, Oregon. This was reported by an observant citizen who saw on a Facebook post on a neighborhood watch page and learned about the stolen boat.
Deputies were able to coordinate the whereabouts of the truck towing the stolen boat and initiated a traffic stop.
The boat actually belongs to the Port of Garibaldi, but use to be a law enforcement boat and was recently transferred from Klamath County to Tillamook County.
At the conclusion of this incident there were three subjects in all that were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. The Port of Garibaldi came and recovered their boat.
We would like to thank the Woodburn Police Department, Hubbard Police Department and Tillamook County Sheriff's Office for this assistance during the investigation. There is no further information in this investigation.
