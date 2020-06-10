University of Hawai`i Hilo women's cross country coach Jaime Guerpo has announced the signing of four freshmen to the Vulcan program.
The group includes two top runners from the Big Island, a state champion from Oregon and a runner from Oahu, each whom have signed National Letters of Intent or Intent to Enroll letters.
"This is one of the best recruit classes that we have had in a very long time," Guerpo said. "I am really excited for them to get to campus and start training with our returnees."
Teijah Rosas (Hilo HS), Leilani Stone (Keaau HS), Aurea Streadbeck (Honolulu/Campbell HS) and Solace Bergeron (Tillamook, Ore.) will join eight returning Vulcan runners when training camp begins in August. The Vulcans did not have any seniors on theri 2019 team.
Rosas and Stone are familiar names to local track and cross country fans. The duo went 1-2 in last Fall's BIIF Cross Country Championships, with Rosas taking the title in 21:08. The Hilo High School star also won the season-opening Christian Liberty cross country meet, running the 5 kilometer course in 20:41. Rosas finished 16th at the 6/3/2020 Vulcan Cross Country Signs Four - University of Hawaii Hilo Athletics
HHSAA State Championships, and Stone was 38th (21:28). As a team, Hilo finished third at the state meet. Streadbeck was part of a Campbell team that finished ninth at the HHSAA Division I Championships.
Bergeron has been one of the top prep runners in Oregon over the past four years. She won the 4A state cross country championship in 2017 and 2018, and finished second as a freshman in 2016. As a sophomore, she clocked a 5K time of 18:44 and won the race by over 20 seconds. Her Tillamook High School team won two state titles during that time. Her junior season, she won the state title on the same course in Eugene with a sizzling time of 18:32. Injuries hampered her track and field seasons during her career, but she twice finished second in the 3,000 meters at the 4A state meet and also grabbed a silver medal in the 1,500 meters.
"I'm very pleased with our mix of local and mainland talent," Guerpo added. "With the addition of Solace, Teijah, Leilani and Aurea, we will add girls running in the front pack of races and add more depth to the team. It will make our practices better. We had a little bit of that last year, with competition causing shuffling of the travel squad and I expect even more of that this year.
"Through the years, this program has had a lot of ups and downs, but we've battled through and I can see the trend of talent getting better every year."
