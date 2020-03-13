As Tillamook High School cross country and track & field programs success continues, interest in expanding the program as grown, including opportunities for the youth.
Last year, the Ultimook Youth Track Club made its debut.
The Ultimook Youth Track Club is the brainchild of Patrick Zweifel who also founded the Ultimook Race and Ultimook Running Camp for high school runners. He has brought in Youth Director Chelsea Yarnell and Youth Coach Josh Huffman to oversee the youth program.
“Our mission is to develop young runners in both mind and body. Young runners require a fun, supportive environment to aid in aerobic development,” Ultimook Youth Director Chelsea Yarnell said.
The Ultimook Youth Track Club is a running club designed for athletes entering first-eighth grades.
“Last year we had roughly 40 athletes that participated in our club,” Yarnell said. “Each of our practices include a warm up, dynamic drills, a run (whether sprints or long distance), a short running game, and stretching. We modify all activities based on ages and break them into groups when we can since we have kids of all ages on the team.”
Registration is currently open for all three of their sessions: Spring March 10-May 21; Summer June 16-Aug. 27; and Fall Sept. 15-Nov. 5. All sessions meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. The cost to participate is $59 a session.
“We meet at the Bud’s Community Fitness Trail at Tillamook Junior High School and East Elementary School on Tuesdays,” Yarnell said. “On Thursdays, we like to meet in various locations around Tillamook. In the spring, we often meet at the high school track so that we can also introduce athletes to track & field events such as hurdles and long jump.”
Athletes will also be invited to run in local fun runs throughout the season.
“Our practices are always a highlight of my day,” Yarnell said. “Josh, Pat, and I get to share our passion for running with the community, and in return, we’re always rewarded with the so much enthusiasm and joy from the kids on our team.”
For more information or to register, visit ultimooktrackclub.com.
