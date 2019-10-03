“We had some real cross country racing at the Toledo Invite,” Tillamook Head Cross Country Coach Patrick Zweifel said.
The girls team ran away with the win earning 23 points over Philomath in second with 33.
“It was a small meet,” Zweifel said. “Many of the races in today’s racing environment are really big and in some ways that takes the racing aspect out of it—no one knows if you get passed by ten kids the last mile. In s small race, you’re racing against individuals, and there’s just no place to hide. It was perfect…and nearly all of our kids were able to pass competitors the last mile of the race. I was real happy. We had some real good racing going on.”
Junior Sarah Pullen (19:43) led the Cheesemakers with a second place finish, followed by Solace Bergeron (20:34) in third, Whitney Averill (20:56) in fourth, Nina Zweifel (21:27) in fifth, and Paige Ross (22:19) in tenth.
On the boys side, junior Marshall Bush won his first cross country race.
“It won’t be his last race he wins; he’s just getting started,” Zweifel said. “He battled freshmen phenom Brody Bushnell from Philomath. They ran together for the first mile and a half, each waiting for the other to take control. Bush got bored and took control and never looked back, winning by 12 seconds. I was real proud of how Bush took control and raced to win. You never want to lead a race without purpose, but when he took control, he led to win.”
The boys team finished with 60 points, coming in second to Philomath with 23 points.
Jonathon Gingerich (18:07) was the second Cheesemaker finishing in tenth place. He was followed by Devon Franske (18:38), Ernie Chacon (19:21), and Gavin Davis (20:09).
Catch the Cheesemakers in action at their second home meet of the season on Oct. 4 at Camp Magruder in Rockaway Beach. The Fred Berkey XC Invite will begin at 2 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.