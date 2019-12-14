With last year earning their first league win ever, the Tillamook girls soccer team are making great strides in the soccer world, said Coach Hannah Snow Roberts, having a record-breaking season this year with a 2-4-2 in league play and 6-6-2 this season. The girls ended up being tied for third in the league with Astoria.
Oregon School Activities Association ranked the team 22, barely missing play ins.
All-League players were Clare Atchison, captain and senior; Breanna Maciel, senior, Maleah Upton, captain and senior; Angelica Valencia, junior; and Coleen Kralik, freshman and keeper of the year award. Snow Roberts said Kralik’s award was well deserved with her amazing saves this year.
All-League Honorable Mentions were Adriana Rico, sophomore; and Dulce Salazar Ochoa, captain and senior.
“These ladies have shown great leadership both on and off the field,” Snow Roberts said. “We have an amazing group of girls in our program and I am excited to see the many more successes life has in store for them.”
