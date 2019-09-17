The Cheesemaker harriers made their way to the Northwest Cross Country Classic at Lane Community College, sponsored by Steens Mountain Running Camp, on Saturday.
Sarah Pullen (18:57) was the top placing finisher for the team, coming in fourth overall in the 1A/2A/3A/4A Varsity race. She was followed by teammates Solace Bergeron (20:15) in tenth place, Whitney Averill (21:42), Nina Zweifel (22:17), and Paige Ross (22:30).
The girls team placed second to Siuslaw, 107-102.
“Sarah set a PR [personal record], which I was real please with,” Tillamook Head Coach Patrick Zweifel said. “Solace was sick during the week; she felt better, but still not in the top of her game. She would have been right up near the front. It was disappointing to get second to Siuslaw, but we have many areas that we can beat them and really the only meet that counts is State.”
On the boys side, Marshall Bush led the team with a sixth place finish in a time of 16:31. Dexter Patching (17:32), Jonathan Gingerich (17:46), Riley Cloyd (18:31), and Edgar Estrada (19:41) rounded out the top five.
The team finished in seventh place with 205 points.
“I thought for where the boys are at, they raced very well,” Zweifel said. “There were several PRs. Marshall placed ahead of several all-state runners that have been beating him all summer. Dexter is progressing real well.”
Currently the team is down a varsity runner.
“I'm looking forward to Devon Franske coming back to the lineup. He's our second man and that will help a lot,” Zweifel said.
The Cheesemakers will be taking a two-week training block and break from racing in order to work on their aerobic fitness.
The team will travel to Toledo for the Toledo XC Challenge on Sept. 28 followed by their next home race, the Fred Berkey XC Invite at Camp Magruder in Rockaway Beach on Oct. 4.
