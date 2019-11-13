The Tillamook girls' cross country team were able to claim their spot on the state podium once again.
Just four points out of third, the girls placed fourth behind Marist, Siuslaw, and Philomath.
“Everyone either had a season record or personal record,” Head Coach Patrick Zweifel said. “We were hoping for third, but we had a solid day, not a great day.”
Junior Sarah Pullen ran a person record time of 18:53 to place sixth overall. She was followed by senior Solace Bergeron (19:20) in twelfth. They were followed by Whitney Averill (20:23), Nina Zweifel (20:55), Lily Prince (21:08), Chloe Rieger (21:36), and Paige Ross (21:36).
“We’ve had a good run, but we lose seniors Whitney Averill and two -time state champion Solace Bergeron next year,” Zweifel said. “We’ll have to recruit hard and work extremely hard to get back on the podium. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”
On the boys’ side, the team finished seventh.
“We finished 10th at the Ultimook Race in the same division as State,” Zweifel said. “We made a huge improvement throughout the year… We came together just at the right time to win District and place so highly at State. The field in front of us was very strong and in many years we would have trophied. Our overall spread from first to fifth person was just one minute, which is exceptional.”
Junior Marshall Bush placed 10th overall in a time of 16:20.
“Again, the field was very strong and his time would have placed him in the top five in most years,” Zweifel said. “Two years ago, he was running JV, now he’s first team all-state and led his somewhat average cross country team to a seventh place finish at state—I’m real proud of him.”
Bush was followed by Johnathan Gingerich (16:56), Ernie Chacon (17:18), Devon Franske (17:20), Dexter Patching (17:21), Riley Cloyd (17:58), and Justis Hyde (18:29).
“We had 16 freshmen boys this season, I’m confident that many of these young boys will improve to be contributing on varsity next season,” Zweifel said. “The state has a lot of returning great teams. It will be fun to compete with them and try to get back onto the podium.”
