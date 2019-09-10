The Tillamook Cheesemakers kicked off their varsity football season Friday night with a big win on the road against the Newport Cubs.
The Mooks ran up an impressive 31-7 victory on the road starting their season off with the non-league matchup and the Cheesemakers are off to a 1-0 start.
The only other team in the Cowapa League to start off with a victory was Banks, all others fell to non-league teams.
Tillamook hosts Mcloughlin/Griswold this Friday, Sept. 13 with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Pioneers dropped their first non-league game of the season to Madras in a 0-16 defeat, so they will be hungry for a win when they make the long trip to Tillamook.
The Mooks came close to snapping a ten-year playoff drought this past season, dropping a heartbreaking play-in post-season game to Woodburn. Despite the loss, the team has showed marked improvement in 2018, scoring the third most points and allowing the third least points in the Cowapa League, one of the state’s premier leagues. Their 4-5 record last season was also a step up from 2017 results.
