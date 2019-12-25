The Tillamook football team finished 7-4 overall with a 2-3 record in league play. The Mooks were an Elite 8 team this year.
The team went to the playoffs, winning against Elmira with a score of 20-10 and Mazama with a score of 19-14, and losing against The Dalles with a score of 58-51.
Kaleb Boomer, senior is a two-time all-league player, last year as a Defensive back, said Coach Kye Johnson. Boomer is also a two-time Cowapa League punter of the year. Perry Reeder, senior, is a two-time all-league player as well, last year as a defensive lineman.
"Kaleb battled through some injuries, had a handful of scores get called back on penalties and had statistically kind of a frustrating year,” Johnson said. “But he basically never came off the field, he was always a threat to hit the big play for us. He had another fantastic season in the return game and again was the Cowapa League punter of the year, he was a very versatile piece for us this year and couldn't be more proud of his three year varsity contributions."
Other All-League players were tight end Kellen Shelley, senior; defensive line Aiden Johnson, sophomore; linebacker Alex Werner, senior; and linebacker Miquel Neimi, junior.
Johnson said Reeder and Aiden anchored the defensive from down and kept playing better as the season went on. Aiden had five sacks in the Astoria game alone and Reeder constantly had double and triple teams on him inside to free up other box defenders. He said their first team nominations were very well earned.
“Alex and Miquel were such a huge part of our defense this year at the linebacker positions,” Johnson said. “Very attack-oriented guys who played with a lot of good energy. They were leading tacklers on our team, very versatile, and we’ll be looking forward for Miquel leading another good linebacking group next year too.”
Homorable Mentions are quarterback Chad Werner, senior; wide receiver Quintin Metcalfe, senior; and running back Brauly Mendez, senior.
“Chad wound up being our most explosive offensive player – had an all-time Mooks performance in the state playoffs and wound up with about 2,000 total yards of offense for us, including 22 touchdowns (16 rushing, 6 passing),” Johnson said.
“By the last few weeks of the season, we really knew how the most effective way for us to move the ball was and that was ultimately just spacing the field for Chad to be a run-pass threat,” Johnson said. “That semi-final game against The Dalles, I can’t say enough about how well he played.”
Werner had 296 yards passing, 152 rushing, and five total touchdowns. Johnson said he had an outstanding year.
"We're happy to see a few of these guys returning for more football wearing a Mooks uniform,” Johnson said. “But we'll have a handful of positions to replace as we head into next year. We have future all-league guys waiting in the wings, and I'm hoping they will be competitive with each other for those open starting positions and continue pushing us forward as a program."
