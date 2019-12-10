The Tillamook boys’ soccer team finished the 2019 season fourth in the league, 27th in the state with a 4-9-1 record.
“The team struggled with consistency over the course of the season by playing some very brilliant games only to be followed up with less than stellar performances,” said Coach Brian Reynolds. “Eight of the 11 starters are slated to return, so this was an opportunity for a younger team to grow.”
1st team All-League players were Bryan Contreras, Senior midfielder (four year varsity letter earner); Everardo Hernandez, Senior midfielder (four year varsity letter earner), scored or assisted in 11 of the team’s matches, nine goals and nine assists; and Ethan Miller, Senior forward (two year varsity letter earner), set a team single season scoring record with 14 goals, and also had four assists.
Carter Affolter, a midfielder, was an All-League Honorable Mention, who set a new Freshman single season record by scoring four goals. He added three assists to that as well. Bruno Monroy, a sophomore and a midfielder, was an Honorable Mention. He had one goal and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.