Tillamook High School football senior Kaleb Boomer is set to attend the Bowl Game series this December in Dallas, Texas. He had strong performances at multiple Blue-Grey All-American Bowl combines last sping.
The Blue-Grey Football organization was established in 1989 with the intent of helping high school athletes reach their collegiate goals through combines and exposure. The Bowl Game series is another great event for Boomer to be a part of.
“This is a marquee event for college-bound prospects, which Kaleb certainly has the potential to be,” Kye Johnson, Tillamook High School Football coach, said.
Boomer had previously gone to a regional combine in May in Portland, where he posted a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was the fastest clocked time at the combine. He also had a broad jump of nine feet, one inch, one of the best marks of any skill position players.
Boomer then got invited to a Dallas, Texas regional event held in June. The event was held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. He ran a 4.54 in the 40, and improved his shuttle time from the Northwest event. Boomer’s marks were among the best in terms of speed and quickness for the entire event.
Last year, Boomer was a first-team all Cowapa League defensive back and punter, and a honorable mention all-state punter for Tillamook High School.
