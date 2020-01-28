The Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirate boys basketball team has struggled this year while compiling a 3-12 overall record, including a 1-8 mark in the Class 2A Northwest League.
Despite the dismal record, the Pirates have actually had a chance to win in nearly every game this year while holding first half leads.
It was a similar scenario again for the Pirates when they faced the Portland Christian Royals (5-4, 9-9) in a NWL road contest Thursday. The Pirates, guided by coach Tim Gienger, had a golden opportunity to win, as they led 27-20 at halftime and were up 31-30 after three quarters. However, the Royals responded in the fourth, outscoring the Pirates 18-9 to notch a 49-40 victory at Portland Christian.
"Our pattern this year is that we usually lead in the first half and then in the second half, we just can't put the ball in the basket," said Gienger. "We're trying to get that ironed out, but it seems like we just go through long dry spells offensively and we let teams get back into games. We let opponents build a lead and then it's hard for us to catch up. Tonight was a little better, we were right there and we had a chance to win the game. We're looking for a breakthrough game where we can get a league win. We've had close games with just about every team in our league, but we just couldn't quite get it done."
The Pirates did indeed have a breakthrough performance in their following contest as they won 52-44 over the Faith Bible Falcons (1-6, 2-13) on Saturday in Hillsboro, snapping a seven-game losing streak. It marked the third time this year that Neah-Kah-Nie scored 50 points or more and coincidentally, all three games resulted in victories. The Pirates had three players score in double figures, led by senior post Kent Pieper (15 points), senior Destin Donaldson (14 pts.) and junior Eric Loza (10 pts.).
"We finally played well for the entire second half and our defense was very good Saturday against Faith Bible," said Gienger.
In the matchup against Portland Christian last Thursday, the Pirates started impressively as Pieper, Eric Lambert, Loza and Ben Holm each scored to help Neah-Kah-Nie build a 10-2 lead to force a Portland Christian timeout with 4:19 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates momentum continued as Destin Donaldson and Holm both sank outside jumpers to give Neah-Kah-Nie its largest lead of the game at 14-4 and they led 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter.
The two evenly matched squads traded baskets throughout the second quarter. Loza (10 pts.) scored on three straight offensive possessions to help the Pirates stay in front. He scored on a layup, he sank a jumper and then fired in a buzzer beater to give Neah-Kah-Nie a 27-20 halftime advantage.
"I was playing with a high confidence level and I felt good to be able to drive inside and score some points," said Loza. "I felt like we had a good chance to win tonight. In most of our games, we shoot well in the first half and then the shots quit falling in the second half and then it seems like we go downhill from there. We're hoping to change that trend during the remainder of the season and play better in the second half so that we can win some more games."
Pieper (four pts.) was in foul trouble though with three in the first half and he was whistled for a fourth foul with 5:45 left in the third, so his playing time was limited for the duration of the game because of the unfortunate foul situation. Pieper and Lambert both fouled out, which severely hurt the Pirates chance to win.
Portland Christian overcame the deficit with an 8-0 run at the outset of the second half and took it's first lead of the game at 28-27, forcing a Pirates timeout with 3:48 left in the third quarter. Neah-Kah-Nie regained the advantage at 29-28 following a basket by Holm (eight pts.) and Loza's jumper helped the Pirates take a 31-30 lead after three.
Portland Christian had a 7-0 run to take a 37-31 lead midway through the fourth quarter and never trailed again. The Pirates responded to the challenge and fought back valiantly, while hoping to get the win. Donaldson (six pts.) fired in a three-pointer from the corner to trim Portland Christian's lead to 40-38 with 1:41 left in the game. The Royals then outscored the Pirates 9-2 in the final 90 seconds of the game while sinking a number of free throws to hold on for the win.
"At that point, it kind of boosted my confidence and normally I shoot pretty good, but nothing seemed to be going in for us tonight," said Donaldson. "When that went in and it trimmed the lead to two points, I felt like it gave us a little more energy, but then things just didn't work out to well for us after that. It was a really fun game battling back and forth with them and they (Royals) are a pretty good team.
Mychal Kelly, one of four seniors along with Donaldson, Pieper and Lambert, scored four points and freshman Parker Hopkins had two points.
"It has been a tough season with losing so many games, but I feel like we've improved after each game," said Donaldson. "Even though we're not doing as well as we had hope to, we're still moving up and getting better game-by-game. We're hoping to win at least four or five more games by the end of the season. We're trying to focus on playing a completely solid game and hold the lead for the entire game."
On Jan. 21, the Pirates played the first of four consecutive road games and they lost 48-35 to the Gaston Greyhounds (3-6, 5-11) at Gaston High School. The Pirates led 24-18 at halftime but then they struggled offensively and scored just 11 in the second half. Lambert led Neah-Kah-Nie in scoring with 14 points. On Monday, the Pirates faced versus the Mannahouse Christian Lions (6-2, 11-6) in Portland and they lost 56-30.
The Pirates play the Vernonia Loggers (2-7, 4-10) in their next home game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Vernonia won at home 50-43 Jan. 11 in the first contest between the two squads. Neah-Kah-Nie has road games Jan. 30 against the Knappa Loggers (8-1, 16-1) and the Columbia Christian Knights (9-1, 14-4) on Feb. 4. The final portion of the 16-game NWL schedule concludes with four more contest's including the Feb. 14 season finale at home versus Gaston. The top-six sqauds from the nine-team NWL advance to district playoffs. NKN is currently in ninth place with seven games remaining.
