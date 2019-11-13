The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team is headed to the round of eight in the 4A OSAA football state playoffs after beating number two ranked Manama Vikings last Saturday. This is the deepest the Mooks have gone in a playoff stretch since 1997.
The Cheesemakers will face The Dalles Riverhawks on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wahtonka Campus filed.
The Riverhawks have had some success playing teams in the Cowapa League this year beating Valley Catholic in league play and again two weeks ago in a play-in game.
Playoff win against Mazama
The Mooks got down early 6-0 in the first quarter of play against the Vikings but settled down defensively after Mazama’s opening drive. On the second play from scrimmage the Vikings took a 68 yard run to the house, but failed on the two point conversion and the Cheesemakers were down 6-0.
In the second quarter Tillamook started to get some offense going. With 5:46 left in the half, senior quarterback Chad Werner connected with Kaleb Boomer on 4th down from the 35 yard line and Boomer took it into the end zone. The PAT was good and the Mooks had their first lead 7-6 late in the second half.
On the Vikings next possession, Mazama scored their second and last touchdown of the game. The two point conversion was good and the Vikings now led 14-7 with very little time left in the half.
Tillamook got the ball back with about a minute on the clock. Werner took the snap under center, threw a short pass to Quintin Metcalfe who then pitched it to Boomer coming around on the hook and Boomer’s speed was too much for the Vikings secondary. Boomer scored his second touchdown on the half with 52 seconds left, the kick was blocked and the Mooks were down by one headed into the locker room for halftime 14-13.
In the third quarter of play, Tillamook offense took over and was able keep possession converting on a couple of first downs after receiving the kick. Tillamook ate up six minutes on the opening drive of the third quarter. Quarterback Werner ended the 72 yard six minute drive with a running score taking it weak side, breaking a couple of tackles and a final stiff-arm and into the house. The PAT was blocked again and the Cheesemakers led 19-14.
On Manama’s next possession they seemed to be able to move the ball some, taking it deep into Mook territory but Tillamook’s defense again stepped up and made a stop. Tillamook took over on down and ran out time in the third quarter.
With one quarter of play left, the Mooks were up 19-14.
The fourth quarter was all defense for the Mooks. Manama could not get any offense going and really did a poor job of managing the clock. The Mook offense went to the run game to eat up precious time.
With 4:22 left in the game, the score still 19-14 in favor of the Cheesemakers, it looked like Tillamook may give up the ball on downs, but Metcalfe hit the hole hard and picked up the necessary yardage on fourth down and two.
Time was running out for the Vikings and with Tillamook offense eating up the clock, Head Coach Kye Johnson went into time management mode.
With 1:49 left in the game, Mazama took their final time out. Tillamook held on their next play but were able to get the clock down to 1:14 left to play.
Johnson took a timeout to talk to his senior quarterback. The Cheesemakers punted away to the Vikings and with 1:04 left to play, their season would be left up to the defense. The Vikings had 85 yards to go with just over a minute on the clock.
Mazama ran a couple of plays and were able to get it over mid-field. Tillamook’s defense was willing to give up short yardage, going into the prevent defense. With 20 ticks on the clock and Manama moving the ball up the field, they had a firs down on their 35 yard line when Tillamook intercepted a Viking pass to all but end the game. All the Tillamook offense had to do at this point was go into victory formation.
The upset win puts Tillamook into the round of eight in the State Playoffs.
Stats
Werner 9-24 passing 183 yards running 1 running touchdown
Boomer 2 touchdowns on 4 catches and 143 years of offense
Tillamook takes on The Dalles Riverhawks who beat the seventh ranked Henley last week 49-18. They face-off on natural grass on the campus of Wahtonka. The Dalles are 3-2 in league and 6-4 overall. Tillamook’s record improved to 7-3 overall with the win against Manama.
