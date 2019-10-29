Neah-Kah-Nie blasted Vernonia out of the water at homecoming this past Friday, Oct. 25, with a 48-7 final score for the Pirates. The Loggers have yet to pick up a win this season, losing eight straight games, five in league play.
“I was very pleased with our effort against Vernonia,” Coach Chris Bennett said. “It was good to see the boys bounce back from two tough losses in a row. I was especially happy with the way our offensive line blocked.”
The win brings Neah-Kah-Nie to 4-2 in league play with a 4-3 overall record. The Pirates are currently ranked No. 18 in their division by Oregon School Activities Association, and are slated for a Friday, Nov. 1, non-league home game against the No. 24-ranked Gervais Cougars, who are winless in league play this season and 2-6 overall.
“Our backs ran hard and moved the ball well,” Bennett said. “Defensively, Kienon Kelpper and Travis Bennett led us with nine tackles. Travis and Jacob Waldron each had two sacks. We had three interceptions during the game, one each by Destin Donaldson, Henry Gernert, and Kienon Klepper. We also had a fumble recovery by Jacob Waldron after Travis knocked the ball out on a sack.”
The Pirates suffered their second league loss this past Friday, falling to the Warrenton Warriors in a 41-6 road game. In previous game on home turf, Neah-Kah-Nie dropped a 58-38 battle with the Knappa Loggers. With the score at 50-6 at the half, Head Coach Chris Bennett shared concerns about his run defense. The Pirates rallied in the third quarter when the Loggers pulled their varsity.
The Pirates have Gervais this week at home, and with a win, may position themselves to get an at large bid for the playoffs.
“It would be great to close out the season with a win at home and let the chips fall where they may,” Bennett said.
Stats
Mychal Kelly 6-16-73 yards- 2 touchdowns, 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns
Parker Hopkins- 23 carries for 120 yards, one touchdown
Jacob Waldron- 10 carries for 50 yards, two touchdowns
Destin Donaldson- two receptions, 21 yards- one touchdown, one interception
Eric Lambert- two receptions, 30 yards- one touchdown
Henry Gernert- two receptions, 22 yards, one interception
Kienon Klepper- one interception, nine tackles
Travis Bennett- two sacks, nine tackles
