The Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) Pirates lost Friday, Oct. 11th’s home conference game against the Knappa Loggers by a score of 58-38.
“It was a very tough loss,” Head Coach Chris Bennett said. “Knappa dominated us on both sides of the ball.”
The score was 50-6 at the half.
“Knappa really exploited our inexperienced secondary,” Bennett said. “Our run defense was basically non-existent through the first half. Knappa pulled their varsity early in the third quarter and it wasn’t until then that we started to put some points on the board.”
“I was very disappointed with our effort,” Bennett said. “We will have to be much more prepared to take on Warrenton this Friday in order to get a win.”
The Pirates (3-2) will now prepare for their bout against the Warrenton Warriors. The Warriors enter the 2A Special District 1 bout with a 3-2 record, the same as the Pirates.
