Nestucca Wrestling places 2nd out of 12 teams in the OSAA 2A/1A Special District Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 14 and 15, 2020 held at Vernonia High School. Nestucca wrestlers Conner Cook Sr. @ 182# and German Munoz Jr @ 160# each won districts titles.
In addition, German Munoz was voted outstanding wrestler of the district tournament. Jacob Whittles placed 2nd @ 106# weight division to secure his ticket to the 2020 Oregon Wrestling State Championships on Feb. 28-29, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Nestucca had five wrestlers finish in 4th place at the district tournament one spot out of qualify for state. Neah-Kah-Nie places Third at the district tournament with both Travis Bennett JR @ 195# and Eochaid Fry Sr. @138# weight divisions won district titles. Additionally, Deryk Turner @ 132# placed second, Jonathan Lommen @ 285# placed second and Will Chavez @ 113# division placed 3rd to all Qualifying for the 2020 Oregon State Wrestling Championships.
