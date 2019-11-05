The Nestucca Bobcats lost Friday’s away conference game against Warrenton by a score of 35-0.
This loss moves Nestucca to 3-3 in league and 3-6 overall this season and is ranked No. 20 by Oregon School Activities Association.
Stats for the season
43 completions, 827 passing yards, 103.4 passing yards per game, 9 passing touchdowns, six passing interceptions.
1,499 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns.
42 receptions, 818 receiving yards, nine receiving touchdowns.
382 kickoff returns yards, 76 punt return yards, 127 interception yards.
11 fumble recoveries, nine caused fumbles.
208 solo tackles, 276 assisted tackles.
11 punts, 403 punt yards.
40 kickoffs, 1,399 kickoff yards.
28 kickoff returns, 382 kickoff return yards, six punt returns, 76 punt return yards.
34 total touchdowns, 204 total touchdown points, 10 total conversion points, 21 total kicking points.
24 rushing touchdowns, nine receiving touchdowns.
