Nestucca Bobcats lose to Sheridan Spartans 22-17

The Nestucca Bobcats football team lost Thursday, Oct. 10th’s away non-conference game against the Sheridan Spartans by a score of 22-17.
“It was a really fun, physical football game,” said Head Coach Tim Foster. “Our guys played really hard and we were in a great position to win, but we had a couple errors that set us back.”
The Bobcats had a fourth quarter touchdown called back because of a hold, and they had a late hit away from the ball on Sheridan’s game winning drive that gave them an extra 10 yards. And, in the first half, the Bobcats lost two fumbles.
“We were moving the ball pretty well, so I think we would have been able to score on one of those drives, but unfortunately we didn’t get the chance,” Foster said.
The Bobcats scored early in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Ben Hurliman and trailed 8-6 at the half. Graydon Johnson scored on a 19 yard pass from Hurliman in the third quarter, and Tyler Hagerty caught a pass for the two point conversion to make it 14-8. Sheridan responded, making it 14-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
“Dawson Marsh hit a 32-yard field goal with about five minutes left to give us a 17-14 lead, but Sheridan drove 83 yards for a touchdown and two point conversion with less than 1 minute and 30 seconds left,” Foster said. “We couldn’t get much going on our final drive and the game ended with a fourth down interception by Sheridan.”
Foster said senior Nahum Mondragon played a great game defensively, accounting for 16 tackles (six solo, 10 assists).
“He’s never one of the biggest kids on the field, but was one of the most physical Thursday night,” Foster said. “His intensity and desire has been huge for us all year.”
Jaysson Swirz-Ferdig had a good game on the ground, rushing for 112 yards on 18 carries.
