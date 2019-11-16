Tillamook football's 2019 season came to a close after a dynamic game for the Cheesemakers in The Dalles. The team spared no effort.
The Dalles opened the game with the first score but Tillamook immediately answered. Another touchdown off a turnover had the Cheesemakers 13-7 in the first quarter.
A high-scoring half of football saw four touchdowns from each team including a last-minute field goal by the Mooks that put them up 30-28.
It was a barn-burning third for the Cheesemakers as they edged ahead despite turnovers. The cliffhanger period ended with Tillamook ahead 37-36.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Riverhawks broke out from the back-and-forth and pulled ahead 58-44, putting the end of Tillamook's season in sight. Three fourth-quarter scores were too much for the Cheesemakers.
With three minutes on the clock, the Mooks offense could not overcome the two-score deficit, despite a rugged endgame drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown with two seconds on the clock. The final score was 58-51.
