The Tillamook Cheesemakers iron-clads took their season record to 3-0 last Friday evening hosting the Junction City Tigers. The Mooks thumped their out-of-town guests 49-6 allowing only one score in the final minute of the game.
The Cheesemakers got things rolling offensively when on the opening kickoff, Caleb Boomer took it 80 yards for the first touchdown of the game.
The Mooks scored again after Boomer caused a fumble from a hit heard from downtown Tillamook. On the next play from scrimmage, Zeke Coon took it 36 yards for the score. Tillamook lead early on 14-0.
The Mooks got the ball back after another great defensive stand. This time is was Brauly Mendez running it in from the five-yard line. This was a six-play drive that started on the Mooks 40-yard line.
With one minute in the half the Mooks got another shot on offense, and instead of going into the victory formation and taking a knee, Kye Johnson called on his quarterback Chad Werner to connect on a 90-yard pass play to Coon and extended the Cheesemakers lead to 28-0 at the half.
To start the second half the Mooks kicked off to the Tigers. The defense came up with another stop and got the ball back after a quick four and out for the Tigers.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Mendez ran the ball up the middle, bounced outside and got some good blocking from the perimeter. The score was 35-0 with 9:35 left in the third quarter of play.
Four minutes later the Mooks got the ball back and this time it was Werner’s turn to run one in. Werner took it on the keeper and scored on a four-yard run increasing the Mooks lead to 42-0.
The Mooks defense continued to plague the Tigers offense, delivering another four and out and with a 42-0 lead, the Cheesemakers made several substitutions. From the 13-yard line Messiah Tuiolemotu ran in another Mook score making the game a lopsided 49-0.
Tillamook starts league play this Friday as they face the Banks Braves in Banks. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Braves are also 3-0 on the season and the current state champions, so the Mooks will face their toughest contest so far this season with their league opener on the road.
Stats from Friday night
Mooks created 490 yards of total offense
30 rushes with 315 yards on the ground
Werner went 9-12 in the air for 175 yards
Mendez rushed for 172 yards on the ground
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.