The Mooks in action earlier in the season. The Cheesemakers are 3-1 on the season after loosing to Banks last Friday as league action kicked off. The Mooks travel to Molalla on Friday to face the 0-4 Indians.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers took their season record to 3-1 with a league loss to the Banks Braves last Friday in Banks.

The Mooks were downed by the former state champions 31-7 with the only Tillamook score by Quarterback Chad Werner on a 4-yard run.

The Mooks are back in league action when they take on the Molalla Indians on Friday night on the road.

The Cheesemakers will be ready for their first league victory. The Indians are  off to a slow start this season with a 0-4 record so they are hungry for a win. 

