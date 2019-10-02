The Tillamook Cheesemakers took their season record to 3-1 with a league loss to the Banks Braves last Friday in Banks.
The Mooks were downed by the former state champions 31-7 with the only Tillamook score by Quarterback Chad Werner on a 4-yard run.
The Mooks are back in league action when they take on the Molalla Indians on Friday night on the road.
The Cheesemakers will be ready for their first league victory. The Indians are off to a slow start this season with a 0-4 record so they are hungry for a win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.