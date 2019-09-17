The Tillamook Cheesemakers took their season record to an impressive 2-0 after thumping the McLoughlin Pioneers at home Friday evening 46-0.
The Mooks defense shutdown the Pioneers offense, in fact, with only eight quarters of football under their belt, the Mooks defense has only been scored on once with an impressive seven points allowed during the first two games of the season.
Chad Werner, the Mooks starting quarterback, has racked up four running touchdowns this season and has thrown for two giving the Mooks a stable offensive leader under center.
To start off the scoring Friday evening against Mack High, the Mooks used a 12-play drive after the opening kickoff, ending with a two-yard run from Sam Connelly for the first score of the game. With 6:30 left on the clock and the extra point good, the Mooks took the lead and never looked back.
Mack High took over for the first time of the evening and didn’t make it far against the Mooks stingy defense. On fourth and long the Pioneers tried to pass the ball. The pass was intercepted and the Mooks took over on their own 35-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Messiah Tuiolemotu busted the middle, took it outside and broke three more tackles taking it to the house. The point after made it 14-0 in favor of the Mooks.
The Mooks made another defensive stand against the Pioneers and got the ball back with great field position. This time it was Werner’s turn to score. Werner took it on the keeper from the Mooks 10-yard line to make the game 20-0.
With five minutes left in the half, the Mooks took the ball back after another defensive stand. Werner connected with senior Kellen Shelley on a 30-yard pass giving the Mooks a 26-0 lead with 4:34 left in the half.
Another four and out for the Mooks defense gave the ball back to the Cheesemakers. Werner kept the ball from the nine-yard line giving the Mooks a 33-0 halftime lead with only 50 ticks on the clock.
The Mooks defense took over the second half shutting down the Pioneers offense every time they got the ball. The next three possessions for the Pioneers went four and out with offensive scores by Brauley Mendez on a 35-yard run and Messiah Tuiolemotu on a nine-yard run. Final score 46-0.
Mooks Scoring in order
Sam Connelly
Brauly Mendez 2 touchdowns
Chad Werner 2 touchdowns
Kellen Shelley
Messiah Tuiolemotu
The Cheesemakers are home again this Friday as they face the 0-2 Junction City Tigers. The Tigers have allowed 67 points in their first two games of the season and have scored 26 points of offense. The Mooks have allowed only seven points on the season and have scored 77 points of offense for their first two non-conference games of the year. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
