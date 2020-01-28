After losing six of their first seven games, the much improved Neah-Kah-Nie High girls basketball team has certainly turned things around while enjoying a tremendous amount of success recently.
The Lady Pirates (4-5 NWL, 5-19 overall) won four of five Class 2A Northwest League matchups, including a 42-23 road win over the Gaston Greyhounds Jan. 21. Neah-Kah-Nie, which led from start-to-finish, jumped in front 18-8 after one quarter and led 34-14 at halftime. The Pirates were led by junior Kyla Huntley, who had 17 rebounds and scored a season-high 19 points. Pirates senior guard Clover O'Connor also had an impressive performance as she scored a season-high 15 points. It marked Neah-Kah-Nie's first road win this year.
Having the momentum of four victories, the Pirates came into a Jan. 23 NWL road matchup against the highly regarded No. 7 ranked Portland Christian Royals (7-2, 14-3) playing with a high confidence level. The younger Pirates (five freshmen, four sophomores) had hopes of getting a win against Royals and were focused on having a better performance than they did in the last matchup between the two squads (a 54-21 home loss Dec. 17).
The Pirates, guided by coach Corey Douma, played tough and trailed by just nine points at 24-15 midway through the third quarter. The more experienced Royals took control from that point on, outscoring the Pirates 10-3 to build a 34-18 advantage after three quarters. The Royals maintained their momentum to hold on for a 44-30 win over the Pirates last Thursday at Portland Christian High School.
"It was nice to get some wins, the kids are learning and getting smarter in regards to every aspect of the game and everyone has been working really hard," said Douma "We had some sick kids the last time we played them (Royals) so we had mostly everyone ready to play except Ashlynn Lawrence (concussion) and we conpeted very well. I was happy with the way we played, especially with our defensive performance. We just had too many turnovers that created easy baskets for them."
After Portland Christian jumped in front 6-0, Neah-Kah-Nie sophomore Emma Miller (17 points) helped put the Pirates on the scoreboard with a layup, making it 6-2 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
"It's always our goal to come into each game and show improvement and we did that tonight," said Miller. "We had a higher confidence level after winning some games recently. We knew it would be a tough game though, but we were going to try our hardest regardless of the situation. It's definitely our goal to reach the district playoffs. Being up near the top of the league standings with such a young team that we have really means a lot for us. We're looking forward to the upcoming games and it's going to be a challenge for us to face some of the stronger teams in the league."
Portland Christian took an 8-2 advantage, forcing a Pirates timeout with 3:51 left in the quarter. Neah-Kah-Nie sophomore Jordan White (seven pts.) fired in a three pointer, trimming the margin to 8-5 with 1:52 left on the clock. That was as close as the Pirates would get though for the remainder of the game.
Portland Christian built a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and then extended the lead to double digits at 15-5 in the second quarter. Huntley, who scored six points and had a season high 19 rebounds, scored on a jumper in the lane, trimming the margin to 20-11 with 2:46 remaining in the quarter. The Royals scored to take a 22-11 halftime lead.
"I actually wasn't able to play (Royals) in the last game we played them because I was sick," said Huntley. "We definitely had some momentum after winning four of five games. After the Nestucca game (a 38-37 win Jan. 15), I've noticed that we've been playing much better defensively and I think we showed that tonight versus Portland Christian. I had a really good game against Gaston and I was trying to play that same type of game again, but they have some taller girls and their post players are very good."
PC built a 24-11 third quarter advantage. The Pirates responded as Miller sank two free throws and she later buried a 14-foot jumper from the side to make it 24-15 and force a Royals timeout with 4:23 left in the third.
On Saturday, Neah-Kah-Nie faced an even stronger opponent as they met the No. 4 ranked Faith Bible Falcons (6-1, 14-2) in Hillsboro and the Pirates lost 58-31. On Monday, Neah-Kah-Nie played the No. 15 ranked Mannahouse Christian Lions (5-4, 12-5) in Portland and they lost 53-22.
The Pirates meet the No. 12 ranked Vernonia Loggers (9-1, 13-3) in their next home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Pirates have road games Jan. 30 against the Knappa Loggers (3-7, 7-11) and Feb. 4 against the Columbia Christian Knights (2-7, 4-12) in Portland. The 16-game NWL schedule concludes with four more remaining contest's including the season finale at home Feb. 14 against Gaston.
The Pirates have a good opportunity to earn a spot in the upcoming NWL District Playoffs in late February. The top-six squads from the nine-team league earn district playoff berths. Neah-Kah-Nie is currently in fifth place with seven games remaining and is hoping to qualify for districts for a third straight year.
"We're right in the thick of things and we have such a young team with just two seniors, so we really didn't know how well we were going to do at the beginning of the season," said Douma. "We've got some good wins under our belts and it's nice to see that we're in the middle of the playoff race. It's a nice position to be in at this point of the season and hopefully we'll get a few more wins against teams ahead of us in the standings. We have to qualify for districts first, which is our goal, so we'll just take it one game at a time and see how we do."
The Pirates have already beaten the three teams (Knappa, Columbia Christian, Gaston) that trail them in the standings, including double digit wins over the Knights and the Greyhounds. Neah-Kah-Nie should have a good chance to notch wins against those three teams when they play them a second time and that would help secure a playoff spot for the Pirates.
Neah-Kah-Nie has enjoyed success against the three teams, while winning 15 of the last 16 games they've played against Knappa, Columbia Christian and Gaston over the last three years.
