Early in a Feb. 20 Tillamook High Cheesemakers (0-8 Cowapa League, 4-18 overall) Class 4A girls basketball season finale game against the Valley Catholic Valiants, there really wasn’t much doubt about the final outcome.
The No. 7 ranked, playoff bound Valiants (6-2 league, 15-7 overall) jumped in front 17-4 after one quarter and they led 34-12 at halftime. The highly regarded Valiants remained in control in winning for the sixth straight time in a 62-29 victory last Thursday at Valley Catholic High School. It marked the 12th consecutive loss for Tillamook.
The Lady Mooks certainly played their hearts out and were hoping that the game wouldn’t be similar to their last meeting versus the Valiants (a 75-35 loss Feb. 4).
Six Cheesemaker seniors were playing in the final game of their Tillamook High basketball career and they were hoping to go out on a positive note and so it was a little closer matchup in this second meeting. Senior Lexie Crabtree (six points) grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback shot underneath the basket to knot it 2-2 with 6:38 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We did make it a little closer than the last time we played them and we played our hardest, but I was hoping that we would do a little better,” said Crabtree. “It was fun working hard together with my teammates while playing my last year of basketball. I enjoyed competing with my team and watching how much we improved throughout the year. It was tough seeing both the season coming to an end along with my basketball career as well. It was pretty hard to keep our heads up sometimes, but I think that we supported each other well and that helped our team a lot.”
Valley Catholic then jumped in front 12-4, forcing a timeout by Tillmook coach Jerry Dorland with 1:44 left in the quarter. The Valiants momentum continued as they built a double-digit first quarter lead and they eventually extended it to a larger margin.
“This is kind of a cool group of seniors, because I was the coach of their eighth grade team,” said Dorland. “Last year, I coached our JV squad, so most of these kids were on my team last year. Based on my experience with them, I didn’t expect them to win a lot, but I was hoping that we would play about a .500 record. That didn’t happen and it doesn’t really matter and we played hard. Our goal was to just get better every single day and I feel like we did that. We’re better now than we were at the beginning of the season and it feels good to recognize those type of victories.”
Despite the unfortunate outcome though, the Cheesemakers kept their heads up and displayed a positive attitude, while playing with pride and competing with a high intensity level to outscore the Valiants 11-9 in the fourth quarter.
“Basketball is similar to your daily lifestyle because you can do everything right by working hard and having a good attitude, but sometimes it seems like you just don’t get what you wanted,” said Dorland. “And so we recognize that the same thing exist’s in basketball. We know that if we had another game, we would come back tomorrow and work hard in practice. We would try to do play better than the previous game and then just let the wins and losses come as they may.”
Valley Catholic’s players were inspired by their own senior night festivities and they played tough from start-to-finish in a dominating overall performance. Nevertheless, Tillamook gave it everything they had against a highly formidable opponent.
The Mooks senior trio of Allie Bentley (two pts.), Sidney Stevens (four pts.) and Crabtree had a remarkable performance while combining to score a total of 12 points in their last basketball game.
“It was really hard to play tonight and I was super emotional all week just thinking about this game,” said Stevens. “This team has been like my family and it’s going to be tough leaving them. Even though we lost lots of games, everyone seemed to have fun and we all had a good, positive attitude for the most part, which was good to see.”
It also marked the final game of their basketball career for Tillamook seniors Katelyn Jeenck, Liz Gomez and Denice Gracia Perez.
Valley Catholic 62, Tillamook 29
Valley Catholic 17 17 19 9 - 62
Tillamook 4 8 6 11 - 29
Tillamook (29) - Lynsey Werner 9, Lexie Crabtree 6, Lexie Braxling 6, Sidney Stevens 4, Allie Bentley 2, Makayla Tuiolemotu 2.
Valley Catholic (62) - Josie Napoli 17, Lauren Goodno 17, Lauren Snook 8, Anna Kinder 7, Mariella Gunther 6, Ella Trecker 4, Tori Pitt 3.
