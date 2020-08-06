It was two days of competitive hacking and slashing, and some very good play as golfers converged on the tree-lined difficult 18-hole layout at Alderbrook Golf Course to compete in the coveted Club Championship.
This year, 18 golfers in three flights teed it up in the annual stroke play event.
Nathan Jensen, also know as the ‘Big Easy’ outlasted the field this year to win his third Club Championship title. Jensen fired a one over par 73 on day one. Sleeping on the lead didn’t hurt the big man as he matched Saturday’s score with another 73 on Sunday to hold off local standout, Keith Thompson, who fired rounds of 76 on Saturday and a one under par 71 on Sunday.
Joe ‘Hacker’ Warren won the B flight shooting a 75 on Saturday and following it up with a dismal 81 on Sunday. Warren’s first day round was good enough to hold off the rest of the field in the B flight. Ted Lane was second place in the B flight, shooting himself out of the tournament with a 85 on day one, but Lane fired back with a much better 76 on Sunday, securing second place.
In the C flight, Al Fisher jumped out to a substantial lead shooting 80 on the first day. Fisher followed it up with a 92 on Sunday, but held onto the lead in the C flight. Roger Miller was second place in the C flight shooting 92 on Sunday and 87 on Saturday.
Mens Club President Roby Lane, won the Senior Club Championship for golfers 50 and over. Lane carded a 78 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. Both Jensen and Lane will represent Alderbrook Mens Club at the Oregon State Club Championships, Jensen playing in the open division and Lane playing in the seniors division. This year’s net winner was a former Club Champ. Glen Brock, shotting 136 for a two day total to claim the net championship.
Two day totals
A Flight
Jensen 146
Thompson 147
Jones 148
Marcum150
R. Lane 155
B Flight
Warren 156
Brock 160 (net winner)
T. Lane 161
Beebehiser 164
Holder 169
Morris 173
Brunes WD
C Flight
Fisher 172
Miller 179
Fitzsimmonds 181
Dunn 183
Cook 200
Werner WD
