The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced Wednesday, July 22, that high school football is delayed indefinitely, while the first fall contest date for other sports has been pushed back to Sept. 23. This decision came after the OSAA Executive Board met in a closed work session July 20-22 to discuss school reopening and school sports and activities.
OSAA said football is considered a full contact sport and is currently prohibited. No definite date has been established by the state for a review of this prohibition. Football restrictions would need to be lifted by Sept. 28 in order to have a modified regular season this fall.
Cheerleading and dance/drill are also considered full contact activities through the governor’s and Oregon Health Authority guidelines and are currently prohibited as well.
If fall activities are not able to be held in the fall, the OSAA executive board is committed to working with its contingency groups to exhaust all options for these activities including shifting, condensing or stacking seasons, like they have done in Washington and California, with the fundamental objective of providing participation opportunities for students, OSAA said.
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said if there were a football season this fall, it would likely be a 6-game season.
“I’m not sure if there would be a post season,” Weber said.
The OSAA Executive Board is looking at the possibility of moving the football season to later in the school year if it is not able to begin in the fall.
“The issue for us, in the state, is that football is not allowed,” Weber said. “Something would have to change.”
Weber said this not a decision OSAA can make, but rather what the state will allow.
The first contest dates for cross country, volleyball and soccer has been delayed to Sept. 23, previously Aug. 27. The original first fall practice date of Aug. 17 remains in place at this time. New guidance from the state requiring face coverings even when exercising indoors will require further consideration regarding guidance for indoor activities.
OSAA is trying to do what they can to provide fall activities, Weber said. They want kids to get back to playing sports.
The OSAA Executive Board will meet again the week of Aug. 3 as they anticipate additional information regarding reopening plans by schools and further school sports and activity guidance from the state. New guidance regarding face coverings and health metrics will be coming soon, the OSAA said.
