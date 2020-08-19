Southside Cleaners and Two Fat Guys are on top of the Mens League standings in their respective divisions with only a few weeks left of league play.
Southside dipped to second place the prior week, but steady play and a 10 point night gave the wily veterans the boost they needed to climb back into the first spot in the South Division.
If you look at the standings in the South Division, four teams are separated by only five points. Ginger Trucking slipped into a tie for second place the Michelle Trent Insurance #1 after a solid week on the front nine.
In the North Division, Two Fat Guys overtook Kenworth for the top spot with a little help. Kenworth ran into the freight train first place Southside Cleaners last week and slipped a bit leaving the opening for the Two Fat Guys to etch themselves into first place in the standings.
In the North Division, John ‘Cookie’ Cook shot a net 28 to lead all other sandbaggers on the night on the front side. Mike ‘the milk man’ Prince was low gross with a 40 on the same side. On the back nine, Roger ‘smooth’ Miller was best net with a 35 and the league’s el presidente, Roby Lane shot even par to secure low gross for the North Division on the same side.
For the South Division, Bob Jacobsen and Aaron ‘Fluff’ Dunn were low net winners shooting a 33 on the night on the front nine. Glen Brock’s 40 was good enough for low gross on the front. On the back nine, Mike ‘Fitz’ Fitzsimonds shot 36 net while Mark ‘Hollywood’ McClaskey, came off injured reserve and shot an impressive 40 to secure low gross. Editor’s note: Stay off the ladders, McClaskey, until after the playoffs.
Standings
South Division
1. Southside Cleaners 92 pts.
2. Miclelle Trent Insurance #1 91.5 pts
2. Gienger Trucking 91.5 pts
4. Rosanna’s #1 87 pts
5. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 74 pts
6. Beavers 73.5 pts
7. Kepharts 69.5 pts
8. Valley View Heights 64 pts
North Division
1. Two Fat Guys 89 pts
2. Kenworth 87.5 pts
3. Fore Fun 82.5 pts
4. Cousins 81 pts
5. Rosanna’s #2 80 pts
6. Sunset/Geo 77 pts.
7. The Netarts Guys 73 pts
8. Les Schwab 71 pts
