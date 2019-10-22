The Tillamook Cheesemakers came away with a Homecoming win Friday evening, 28-22 against the Valley Catholic Valiants in the league matchup.
The Mooks go to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in league play. This win almost assures the Cheesemakers a play-in game into the playoffs, but a win this Friday against Seaside on the road would seal the deal.
To open the game, Coach Kye Johnson put Quintin Metcalfe and Kaleb Boomer back deep to receive after winning the coin toss, the Cheesemakers elected to receive.
The Valiants tried on two occasions to keep the ball out of either of the Cheesemakers deep receivers hands and ended up kicking the ball out of bounds. On the third try, Boomer got the kick and ran it to mid-field to start the Mooks first offensive drive.
The Mooks used 12 plays and took it 50 yards for the first score of the game, set up by a nice 4th down run by Chad Werner to keep the Mooks alive.
The Mooks held the Valiants on their first possession taking over on downs on the Valley Catholic 35 yard line.
Valley Catholic got the ball back after the Mooks went four-and-out. On the second play from scrimmage, Valiant quarterback, Everheart took the keeper 53 yards for a score. The two point conversion was held off by the Mooks and Tillamook led late in the first quarter 7-6.
The Mooks got down to business on offense on their next possession. On the third play from scrimmage, Werner took the ball around the strong side on the keeper and went 63 yards for the score. The PAT was good and the Mooks led 14-6.
The Mooks kicked it deep into Valiant territory. On the first play from scrimmage for Valley Catholic, Kellen Shelley took on the runner at the five yard line, punched the ball loose and fell on it in the end zone for another Mook score. The Mooks lead was increased to 21-6 after the first quarter of play.
The second quarter, both teams played good defense, neither side could get much offense going. The rain started to come down, and at the half, Tillamook took a 21-6 lead into the locker room.
The Valiants received the kick to start the second half. Valley Catholic used a good drive and good running by quarterback Everheart going 80 yards in 8-plays for a Valiant score and a two point conversion made it 21-14 in favor of the Mooks. The Mooks would take this lead into the 4th quarter.
With 8:06 left in the game, Tillamook forced a Valley punt. On the first play from scrimmage, Werner hooked up with Shelley on a 40 yard catch and run putting the Mooks deep into Valley Catholic Territory. On second down and two from the 10 yard line, Werner tossed it to Boomer for another Mook score. PAT was good and the Mooks were leading 28-14.
With Everheart back in the game for the Valiants, Valley Catholic took over on the 38 yard line. Everheart broke free for a 50 yard run that set up a Valley Catholic score. The two point conversion was good and the Mook lead was now six-points.
The Mooks got the ball back and kept it holding off a good Valley Catholic defensive stand, but a couple of key runs on third down kept the ball in the Mooks hands to run out the clock and come away with a Homecoming win. Final score, 28-22.
Stats
Werner 111 yards rushing on 13 carries
Mendez 125 yards on 32 carries
Shelley 2 catches 55 yards
Boomer 1 catch for a TD
