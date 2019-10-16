Cheesemakers hook Fishermen 21-6 at home

The Tillamook Cheesemakers came away last Friday evening with their first league win against the visiting Astoria Fishermen, 21-6.
With the win, Tillamook improves its record to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in league.
With the loss, Astoria moves to 0-6 on the season. The Fishermen host Molalla to confront the Indians in a 4A Special District 1 test on Friday, October 18. The Indians go into the contest with a record of 1-5. Molalla lost 38-14 in their recent league matchup against Seaside last Friday.
To start the scoring Friday evening, Quintin Metcalfe took the opening kickoff all the way in for a score and with the point-after-attempt good, the Mooks led 7-0 early on and never got behind in another great defensive showing.
Astoria answered back with a 6-yard pass play scoring on their first possession, but missed the PAT. This would be the only scoring on the Fishermen side of the ball as Tillamook tightened up their defensive attack, along with some timely penalties on the Fishermen side of the ball. At the end of the first quarter Tillamook led 7-6.
In the second quarter both teams had trouble getting much offense going, but a Chad Werner interception gave the Mooks the ball back at mid field. The Mooks failed to convert any points on the turnover. The Fishermen used a couple of plays to take the ball down to the Mooks 30-yard line. On fourth and short Aiden Johnson came screaming through the Fishermen line and sacked the Astoria quarterback, stopping the drive and giving the ball back to the Mooks on downs.
After a couple of offensive plays, the Mooks were down on the 3-yard line when Brauly Mendez ran it in for the Cheesemakers second score of the evening. The PAT was good and the Mooks took a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
Astoria got the kickoff in the second half. The Cheesemakers defense shut the down on the opening drive and got the ball back at mid field.
Both teams got hit hard in the third quarter with penalties and really didn’t get any offense going. The Mooks lead remained 14-6 headed into the fourth quarter.
Astoria started out with the ball, and another defensive stand produced a four-and-out for the Fishermen.
On this drive the Mooks would put the game away pounding the ball upfield with a great catch and run by Zeke Coon tanking the ball all the way to the Mooks 33-yard line. Mendez finds a hole on the next play from scrimmage and took the ball to the 15-yard line for another Mook first down. Astoria jumped offsides in the red zone, giving the Mooks the ball at the five yard line and four plays to punch it in. Chad Werner took the ball on the keeper for another Mook score. With the PAT good, the Cheesemakers put the game out of reach at 21-6 and 4:50 left on the clock. This drive ate up some time. The Mooks went 10-plays and 60 yards and put their defense back on the field. Astoria got the ball back on their own 20 yard line and that’s when the Mook defense took over. From the first play from scrimmage Johnson busted through for his fourth sack of the evening. Astoria went into the two-minute drill and worked the ball to mid-field but the Mooks defense was too much for the Fishermen and Johnson added his fifth sack of the night, proving too much for the Fishermen attack.
Stats
Werner 4-8 throwing for 71 yards and 39 yards on the ground 1 TD (running)
Metcalfe-Kick return 94 yards
Mendez - 60 yards on the ground
Coon- 2 catches
Shelley - 1 catch
Metcalfe - 1 catch
Johnson - 5 sacks on defense
The Cheesemakers host Valley Catholic to confront the Valiants in a 4A Special District 1 test on Friday, October 18 in Tillamook. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Valiants go into the game with a record of 2-4. Valley Catholic lost 62-6 in their recent league matchup against Banks.
