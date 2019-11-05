Tillamook Cheesemakers’ football season is still alive after beating the Elmira Falcons 20-10 in the first round play-in game hosted by the Falcons Friday night.
The Cheesemakers had a very slow start in the first half, not really getting any offense going. The Mooks found themselves down at half 10-0 after a late second quarter field goal by the Falcons and a touchdown with only seconds on the clock before the teams headed into into the locker room.
Down 10-0, Tillamook appeared to have dug themselves into a hole that would be tough to climb out of. That’s when senior quarterback Chad Werner took over.
Werner kept Tillamook’s best drive going on third and long and busted through the middle for a first down and the ball on the Falcon 25-yard line. The very next play from scrimmage, Werner kept the ball again and ran through the Falcons middle defense like a freight train to the end zone and the Mooks first score of the evening. The Mooks were down 7-10 but the momentum was changing in favor of the Cheesemakers.
The Mooks defense got fired up and held the Falcons on their next possession and got the ball back.
Werner took over again, scoring on the next play from scrimmage on a long run. The PAT was no good and the Mooks led for the first time in the game with only seconds remaining in the third quarter, but this quarter of play was all Mooks on offense coupled with stingy defense, like the Cheesemakers are used on that side of the ball.
The Mooks kept the lead throughout the fourth quarter and late in the final period of play, the Mooks could not put it away. on fourth down and 17 the Mooks would have to punt the ball back to the Falcons, giving them one more chance to get some second half offense going. With the ball on the Falcon 25 yard line and 75 yards to go to take the lead. The Mook defense stepped up again. The Falcons went three and out punting back to the Cheesemakers. On third and long, Werner again took the ball around the weak side for a Tillamook first down and with 2:10 left on the clock and a three point lead, the Mooks had the Falcons on the ropes.
Tillamook ran a play to keep the ball in bounds and the clock moving, with 1:29 left in the game the Falcons stopped the clock eating up their valuable timeouts.
Werner ran the ball and picked up another first down on third and five keeping the ball in Tillamook’s possession and eating up time on the clock.
With 30 ticks left on the clock, Cheesemaker head coach Kye Johnson took a timeout to talk to his senior quarterback. With the ball on the 25-yard line the next play from scrimmage, Werner took the snap busted thorough a huge hole in the middle to the end zone for his third touchdown running in the game. The PAT was good and the Mooks won 20-10, and they move on to the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs. The Cheesemakers will travel to the next playoff game @ Mazama (Klamath Falls) on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff at noon.
