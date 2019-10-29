The Tillamook Cheesemakers football season is still alive. Despite a 18-0 loss to Seaside last Friday evening on the road, Tillamook’s ironclads season will not end just yet.
The Mooks will face the Elmira Falcons in a play-in game as the Cheesemakers start their first playoff bid in a while.
The Cheesemakers and Elmira are evenly pretty matched.
Tillamook ended the season 5-3 overall and 2-3 in league play. The Falcons ended their season 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. Tillamook is ranked 89th in the state while Elmira is ranked 80th. Both teams are evenly matched up on offense, but the Cheesemakers have the edge on defense going into the Friday night’s matchup allowing less points per game than the Falcons.
Tillamook held Seaside to 18 points last Friday up north on the road, and could not get much offense going at all. The Mooks will have to find a way to move the ball against the Falcons as they begin their playoff bid.
The Mooks only generated 57 total yards of offense off 29 plays in the contest against Seaside while giving up 344 yards to the Gulls. Chad Werner led all Mook offense with 44 yards on the ground on 9 carries.
