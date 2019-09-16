The Nestucca High School varsity football team lost Friday, Sep. 13’s home non-conference game against Lowell by a score of 66-38.
“We did not play our best football Friday night,” Head Coach Tim Foster said. “Lowell is a good 1A team, that I expect to make a run in the playoffs, and we did not match their sense of urgency.”
Foster said that the team missed seniors Mitchell Richwine and Trey Wimberly, who sat out with a minor injury and illness, but that the team should have been more competitive.
The team did get some good performances in the game. Graydon Johnson caught four passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Hagerty caught two passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. Jaysson Swirz-Ferdig carried the ball 11 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns as well.
Ben Hurliman completed 5 for 9 passes for 177 yards and three touchdown passes, and 18 tackles (8 solo) on the defensive side of the ball. Skyler Wallace also came in at Quaterback (QB) to go 3 for 3 for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Nahum Mondragon had some spectacular tackles, as did Tristan Tull and Kaden Barham, said John Elder on the Nestucca Athletics Updates Facebook page. Dawson Marsh showed off his kicking leg with two boomers through the end zone on kickoffs and at least one 40-yard punt.
“We played an eight-man game as part of a two-year agreement with Lowell, and to see what the eight-man game is like,” Foster said. “We had the opportunity to play down two years ago but decided to stay at the 2A 11-man level. Eight-Man football might be something we look at again in the future.”
The next Bobcats game is the league opener next Friday, Sep. 20 at home versus Vernonia, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
