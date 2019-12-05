Cross Country

ON the back row, left to right, we have: Dexter Patching (2nd team all-league), Riley Cloyed (2nd team all-league), Edgar Estrada, Marshall Bush (1st team all-league), Devon Franske (1st team), Johnathan Gingerich (1st team), and Montel Taylor. 

On the front row, left to right we have: Autumn Patching, Paige Ross (2nd team), Chloe Rieger (2nd team), Solace Bergeron (1st team), Nina Zweifel (1st team), Whitney Averill (1st team), Sarah Pullen (1st team), and Lily Prince (2nd team).

 Provided by Patrick Zweifel

Girls finished fourth at state and boys finished seventh in the OSAA 4A State Championship. Junior Marshall Bush finished the 5,000-meter race in 10th place. Junior Sarah Pullen finished in sixth place.

Both boys and girls were Cowapa League champions in the Cowapa League Championships in October. Both Bush and Pullen finished in first place. Sophomore Johnathan Ginyrich finished in second place and Senior Solace Bergeron finished in fourth place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Should people who are rescued be billed for the rescue effort?

You voted:

Online Poll

Should people who are rescued be billed for the rescue effort?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.