Girls finished fourth at state and boys finished seventh in the OSAA 4A State Championship. Junior Marshall Bush finished the 5,000-meter race in 10th place. Junior Sarah Pullen finished in sixth place.
Both boys and girls were Cowapa League champions in the Cowapa League Championships in October. Both Bush and Pullen finished in first place. Sophomore Johnathan Ginyrich finished in second place and Senior Solace Bergeron finished in fourth place.
