The Nestucca Bobcats lost in the Oct. 25 home conference game against Knappa by a score of 66-26.
The loss brings Nestucca to 3-2 in league and 3-5 overall this season. The Bobcats are ranked No. 19 in the 2A-1 Northwest League by Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA).
Nestucca has an away conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Warrenton. The Warrenton Warriors are 4-1 in the league and 5-2 overall. They are ranked No. 10 by OSAA.
Stats
Ben Hurliman had three completions, 30 passing yards, one carry, two rushing yards, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards.
Skyler Wallace had one completion, eight passing yards, 15 carries, 41 rushing yards, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards.
Tyler Hagerty had one carry, two rushing yards, one reception, 10 yards from that reception.
Mitchell Richwine had 19 carries, 128 rushing yards, one touchdown, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards.
Kaden Barham had two carries, one rushing yard.
