It was a tournament within a tournament for the first week of the Aldercup playoffs at the difficult treelined Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook. With coveted net points on the line and a gross division, both were up for grabs as golfers attacked the 18- hole layout that meanders thought the foothills of Idaville.
Glen Brock came to play this weekend. Brock ended up regular play tied with Club President Roby Lane onto of the gross division. Brock also was leading the net play after 36 holes of regulation. According to Men’s Club rules, the two gross winners had to play an additional three holes to decide the winner.
Brock teed off first on hole 10, a short par 4 guarded by trees and one sand trap. Brock hit his drive just short of the green. Lane hit a five wood just long and right of the 10th green, so it was a battle of the up-and-down on the first playoff hole. Brock hit his chip shot, it hit the hole and spun out to a couple of inches for the easy birdie. Lane chipped up to 10 feet and missed the putt giving Brock a one shot advantage going into the second playoff hole. After teeing off on the 17th, a par three of 150 yards, Brock’s tee shot ended up a little short, Lane hit the green. Brock chipped to about 5 feet, but missed the putt making a bogie on the hole. Lane two putted for par and the two golfers were tied again going into the final playoff hole.
Both Brock and Lane hit good drives down the middle of the 18th hole, a dogleg right with big trees on lining the right side of the fairway.
Brock hit his second shot just short of the green while Lane hit it to the left side of the green in two strokes.
Brock chipped up to five feet of the pin while Lane two-putted for par. It was a must make for Brock, but his putt was short and took too much break left giving Lane a one shot victory in the playoff and first place in the gross division. Brock secured first place net for the two day’s play.
Tournament Results
Gross Division
1. Roby Lane 146 (two day totals)
2. Keith Thompson 148
3., Ted Lane 155
Net Division
1. Glen Brock 124 (two day totals)
2. Kevin Beebehiser 128 (won 2nd on scorecard playoff)
3. John Cook 128
