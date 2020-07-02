Sixteen teams in two divisions hit the fairways of Alderbrook Golf Course last week for the second week of league matches.
In the South division, Al Fisher came in with low net another week, shooting a four under par 32 on the tight back nine. League president, Roby Lane was low gross with a one over par 37 on the same side.
On the challenging front nine, Aaron ‘Golfey’ Dunn, Tom Ginger and Ed Mayers tied for low net with a three under par 33. Joe Warren and Glen Brock shot 40 to capture low gross honors.
League Standings
North
1. South Side Cleaners 21 pts
2. Rosanna’s #1 20.5 pts
3. Michelle Trent Insurance #1 20.5 pts
4. Gienger’s Trucking19 pts
5. Kepharts 17 pts
6. Beavers 16 pts
7. Valley View Heights 15.5 pts
8. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 14.5 pts
South
1. Kenworth 23 pts
2. Fore / Fun 21/5 pts
3. Rosannas#2 20.5 pts
4. Two Fat Guys 19.5 pts
5. The Netarts Guys 18 pts
6. Les Schwab 15.5 pts
7. Cousines 14 pts
8. Sunset/Geo 12 pts
