Junior Jordan Zweifel (Tillamook, Ore.) and sophomore Elika Unti (Castro Valley, Calif.) were named the Northwest Conference Volleyball Offensive and Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week for their efforts in the weekend sweep of Puget Sound (Friday, Oct. 4) in five and Pacific Lutheran (Saturday, Oct. 5) in four. This marks the second-straight year that the Boxers have won both home meetings against the two perennial conference powers.
Zweifel led the Boxers with 36 kills / 4.0 kills per set including 22 against Puget Sound and 14 more against Pacific Lutheran. Also against the Loggers, she hit .409 to go along with 16 digs and two blocks in the win. In the win over the Lutes, she hit .290 with six digs and three blocks.
Unti recorded 1.44 blocks per set / 13 blocks in nine sets of action as the Boxers posted wins over Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran. Against the Lutes, she was a force in the middle with a school record 10 blocks (a block solo and nine block assists) as the Lutes were held to a .155 hitting percentage.
Both are key reasons that the Boxers head into this weekend with a record of 12-4 overall and 5-1 in the Northwest Conference. Pacific is back in action on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Linfield in McMinnville and Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Willamette in Salem.
