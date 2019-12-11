Click through the photos above from the Werner Beef and Brew Invitational, hosted by Tillamook High School on Dec. 6.
The Cheeseamakers claimed first place with 227 team points. See full results for the team and tournament at TrackWrestling.com
Team Scores
1 Tillamook 227.0
2 Ridgefield 149.0
3 Dayton 143.0
4 St. Helens 134.0
5 Willimina 126.5
6 Molalla 114.0
7 Taft 105.0
8 Forest Grove 90.5
9 Neahkahnie 49.5
10 Roosevelt 42.0
11 Newport 23.0
Werner Beef and Brew Results for Tillamook
106
Tanner Dunn (0-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Semifinal - Tanner Dunn (Tillamook) 0-1 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Justin Wilkins (Ridgefield) 2-0 won by fall over Tanner Dunn (Tillamook) 0-1 (Fall 0:28)
120
Baird Hagerty (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) 1-1 won by fall over Jonathan Mazo-Amezaga (Newport) 2-1 (Fall 1:16)
1st Place Match - Jose Flores (Taft) 1-0 won by fall over Baird Hagerty (Tillamook) 1-1 (Fall 0:57)
126
Bradley Rieger (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Bradley Rieger (Tillamook) 2-1 won by decision over Joseph Blick (Ridgefield) 2-2 (Dec 10-4)
Semifinal - Bradley Rieger (Tillamook) 2-1 won by fall over Wyatt Steach (Molalla) 2-2 (Fall 0:55)
1st Place Match - Moses Mercier (Willimina) 3-0 won by fall over Bradley Rieger (Tillamook) 2-1 (Fall 0:30)
126
Ethan Haertel (2-1) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal - Moses Mercier (Willimina) 3-0 won by fall over Ethan Haertel (Tillamook) 2-1 (Fall 2:12)
Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Haertel (Tillamook) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Ethan Haertel (Tillamook) 2-1 won by fall over Wyatt Steach (Molalla) 2-2 (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match - Ethan Haertel (Tillamook) 2-1 won by decision over Joseph Blick (Ridgefield) 2-2 (Dec 6-2)
132
Quintin Metcalfe (3-0) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Quintin Metcalfe (Tillamook) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Quintin Metcalfe (Tillamook) 3-0 won by tech fall over Alec Lowry (Molalla) 1-2 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
Semifinal - Quintin Metcalfe (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Austin Johnson (Willimina) 2-2 (Fall 2:15)
1st Place Match - Quintin Metcalfe (Tillamook) 3-0 won by decision over Tony Cisneros (Dayton) 2-1 (Dec 6-0)
138
Parker McKibbin (5-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 won by fall over Kaiden Abell (Dayton) 0-2 (Fall 2:21)
Quarterfinal - Jimmy Larsen (Dayton) 2-2 won by fall over Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 (Fall 1:30)
Cons. Round 2 - Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 won by fall over Aiden Rinehart (Roosevelt) 0-2 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 3 - Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 won by fall over Kevin Acosta (Taft) 0-2 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Semi - Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 won by fall over Trenten McMurtry (Ridgefield) 1-3 (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match - Parker McKibbin (Tillamook) 5-1 won by decision over Tristin Buchanan (St. Helens) 3-2 (Dec 8-5)
138
Keegan Hagerty (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Hagerty (Tillamook) 3-1 won by fall over Aiden Rinehart (Roosevelt) 0-2 (Fall 0:38)
Quarterfinal - Keegan Hagerty (Tillamook) 3-1 won by fall over Tristin Buchanan (St. Helens) 3-2 (Fall 1:21)
Semifinal - Keegan Hagerty (Tillamook) 3-1 won by fall over Trenten McMurtry (Ridgefield) 1-3 (Fall 1:15)
1st Place Match - Michael Fox (Willimina) 3-0 won by major decision over Keegan Hagerty (Tillamook) 3-1 (MD 10-0)
145
Autin Bosch (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Mode (Willimina) 4-1 won by tech fall over Autin Bosch (Tillamook) 0-2 (TF-1.5 1:36 (16-1))
Cons. Round 1 - Autin Bosch (Tillamook) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - sam Blanton (Forest Grove) 2-2 won by fall over Autin Bosch (Tillamook) 0-2 (Fall 0:36)
152
Gilbert Whitlatch (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Riley Ellis (Taft) 2-1 won by fall over Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) 0-2 (Fall 2:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Reynolds (Forest Grove) 3-2 won by fall over Gilbert Whitlatch (Tillamook) 0-2 (Fall 0:51)
160
Chad Werner (3-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chad Werner (Tillamook) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Chad Werner (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Chris Vaccarezza (Willimina) 1-2 (Fall 0:28)
Semifinal - Chad Werner (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over dylan workman (Ridgefield) 2-3 (Fall 1:51)
1st Place Match - Chad Werner (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Cyle Workman (Ridgefield) 2-1 (Fall 1:34)
170
Zeke Coon (3-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zeke Coon (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Andrew Allen (Willimina) 3-1 (Fall 1:04)
Semifinal - Zeke Coon (Tillamook) 3-0 won by decision over Spyre Nelson (Willimina) 2-2 (Dec 12-5)
1st Place Match - Zeke Coon (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Hunter Beck (Molalla) 1-1 (Fall 0:33)
182
Miquel Niemi (3-0) placed 1st and scored 27.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Miquel Niemi (Tillamook) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Miquel Niemi (Tillamook) 3-0 won by tech fall over Zachary Mahoney (Roosevelt) 3-2 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))
Semifinal - Miquel Niemi (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Oscar Rodriguez (Taft) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
1st Place Match - Miquel Niemi (Tillamook) 3-0 won by fall over Dylan Hendrickson (Willimina) 2-1 (Fall 0:33)
195
Tieson O Hagen (2-2) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tieson O Hagen (Tillamook) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tieson O Hagen (Tillamook) 2-2 won by fall over Connor Bledsoe (Ridgefield) 1-3 (Fall 1:59)
Semifinal - Daniel Garcia (Dayton) 2-1 won by fall over Tieson O Hagen (Tillamook) 2-2 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Semi - Tieson O Hagen (Tillamook) 2-2 won by fall over Chase Martin (Molalla) 2-2 (Fall 0:40)
3rd Place Match - Leonel Rosas (Dayton) 3-1 won by fall over Tieson O Hagen (Tillamook) 2-2 (Fall 0:33)
220
Jackson Contreras (1-3) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jace Phippen (Taft) 3-1 won by fall over Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 won by fall over Caleb Ash (Willimina) 1-2 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Semi - Jeffrey Falla (Forest Grove) 2-2 won by decision over Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match - Carson Pannell (Dayton) 2-2 won by fall over Jackson Contreras (Tillamook) 1-3 (Fall 1:40)
285
Messiah Tuiolemotu (4-1) placed 3rd.
Champ. Round 1 - Messiah Tuiolemotu (Tillamook) 4-1 won by fall over Antonio Reyes (Willimina) 0-2 (Fall 3:42)
Quarterfinal - Messiah Tuiolemotu (Tillamook) 4-1 won by fall over Tony Garcia (Taft) 0-2 (Fall 3:23)
Semifinal - Blake Larsen (Dayton) 3-0 won by fall over Messiah Tuiolemotu (Tillamook) 4-1 (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Semi - Messiah Tuiolemotu (Tillamook) 4-1 won by fall over Timothy Price (Roosevelt) 3-3 (Fall 0:20)
3rd Place Match - Messiah Tuiolemotu (Tillamook) 4-1 won by fall over Matthew Kinswa (Ridgefield) 3-2 (Fall 0:06)
285
Perry Reeder (2-2) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Perry Reeder (Tillamook) 2-2 won by fall over Francisco Ignacio (Molalla) 0-2 (Fall 3:21)
Quarterfinal - Blake Larsen (Dayton) 3-0 won by fall over Perry Reeder (Tillamook) 2-2 (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Round 2 - Perry Reeder (Tillamook) 2-2 won by forfeit over Keenan Lypiers (Forest Grove) 0-2 (For.)
Cons. Round 3 - Matthew Kinswa (Ridgefield) 3-2 won by fall over Perry Reeder (Tillamook) 2-2 (Fall 0:37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.