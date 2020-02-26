Below are the top four finishers in the Regional Wrestling Tournament at North Marion this past weekend. The top four wrestlers in each bracket go the Oregon School Activities Association State Championships Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Tillamook High School’s Cheesemakers will reportedly have 17 entries.

106

• 1st Place - Hunter Smith of Banks

• 2nd Place - Juan Velasquez of Woodburn

• 3rd Place - Joshua Perdew of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Maxam Salvetti of Molalla

113

• 1st Place - Austin Simmons of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Dylan Smith of Banks

• 3rd Place - Baird Hagerty of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Johnathon Kenenounis of Seaside

120

• 1st Place - Wesley Vasquez of Woodburn

• 2nd Place - Landin Vittetoe of Estacada

• 3rd Place - Bradley Rieger of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Kaiden King of Estacada

126

• 1st Place - Quintin Metcalfe of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Colby Findley of Molalla

• 3rd Place - Ronaldo Hernandez of North Marion

• 4th Place - Tyler Moncrief of Tillamook

132

• 1st Place - Freddy Hernandez of Woodburn

• 2nd Place - Christian Roberts of Molalla

• 3rd Place - Parker McKibbin of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Astin Bosch of Tillamook

138

• 1st Place - Keegan Hagerty of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Hector Paniagua of Woodburn

• 3rd Place - Caleb McDonald of Estacada

• 4th Place - Tyler Smith of Banks

145

• 1st Place - Cody Hovda of Estacada

• 2nd Place - Kaden Christiansen of Woodburn

• 3rd Place - Misael Ramos of Woodburn

• 4th Place - Gilbert Whitlatch of Tillamook

152

• 1st Place - Chad Werner of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Aidan Tice of Seaside

• 3rd Place - Zeke Coon of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Keven Mendoza of Woodburn

160

• 1st Place - Alex Werner of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Sam Garrison of Estacada

• 3rd Place - Sam Connelly of Tillamook

• 4th Place - Johnathan Dudley of Banks

170

• 1st Place - Miquel Niemi of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Rephael Mauck of Banks

• 3rd Place - Kaden Settle of Estacada

• 4th Place - James Durand of Estacada

182

• 1st Place - Lawson Talamantez of Seaside

• 2nd Place - Jaime Cruz of Woodburn

• 3rd Place - Augden Shepard of Molalla

• 4th Place - Daevan Vereen of Banks

195

• 1st Place - Tieson O Hagen of Tillamook

• 2nd Place - Luke Nelson of Seaside

• 3rd Place - Jackson Turner of Estacada

• 4th Place - Chase Martin of Molalla

220

• 1st Place - James Ellis of Banks

• 2nd Place - Nico Winsor of Estacada

• 3rd Place - Dyontae Navarrete of Woodburn

• 4th Place - Bryson Cook of Banks

285

• 1st Place - Devin Gotchall of Estacada

• 2nd Place - Skylar Smith of Astoria

• 3rd Place - Ramsey Hering of Banks

• 4th Place - Perry Reeder of Tillamook

