Due to inclement weather and city / county-wide state of emergencies, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter has informed the OSAA that its campus is closed on Thursday, February 23.
The OSAA is working to develop a revised schedule and will provide updates as soon as possible.
