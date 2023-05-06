Have a young runner? Each summer Ultimook Track Club facilitates a youth summer running program for Tillamook-area athletes.
“Our mission is to develop young runners in both mind and body. Young runners require a fun, supportive environment to aid in aerobic development,” Ultimook Youth Director Chelsea Yarnell said.
The Ultimook Youth Track Club is a running club designed for athletes entering Kindergarten-eighth grades.
“Last year we had nearly 100 athletes that participated in our club,” Yarnell said. “Each of our practices educate young athletes on the different elements of running such as warm ups, dynamic drills, running workouts, and stretching. We modify all activities based on ages and break our crew into age groups who are overseen by coaches with running and fitness backgrounds.”
Registration is currently open. The 2023 season will run May 30-July 27 with practices meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 at the Tillamook Junior High School. The cost to participate is $74 for the season; financial assistance is available.
“Our practices are always a highlight of my day,” Yarnell said. “Our coaches love to share their passion for running with the community, and in return, we’re always rewarded with so much enthusiasm and joy from the kids on our team.”
Athletes will also be invited to run in the newly branded Tillamook Bay Run on Aug. 19.
A new addition for Ultimook Youth this summer is the Ultimook Track Club Day Camp. The camp will focus on introducing athletes to the various events in track in field including: running races, relays, hurdles, long jump, shot put, discus, and javelin. The day camp will culminate with an all-comers community track meet on July 21. Athletes will be able to show off their skills in low-key competition setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.