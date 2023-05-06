Ultimook Track Club

Ultimook Track Club

 Contributed photo

Have a young runner? Each summer Ultimook Track Club facilitates a youth summer running program for Tillamook-area athletes.

“Our mission is to develop young runners in both mind and body. Young runners require a fun, supportive environment to aid in aerobic development,” Ultimook Youth Director Chelsea Yarnell said.

