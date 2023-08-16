Returning after a several year hiatus, the Tillamook Bay Run returns August 19, 2023 under the management of the Ultimook non-profit.
The Tillamook Bay Run is located on the beautiful Tillamook Bayocean Spit and provides spectacular views. Choose between a 5K or 10K course, both distances will send you up the beach with amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and return along the Tillamook Bay. Both 5k walk/run and 10k run will begin at 9 am on the beach. Check-in/packet pick up and day-of-race registration will begin at 7 am in the Tillamook County Bayocean Park parking lot. The starting line is a short trail walk away from the parking and check-in area. Please allow additional time as the starting line can only be reached by foot.
The race cost is $50 for the 10K/5K, $20 for youth 18 years and younger. Registration includes: electronic timing and results, race t-shirt, finisher medal, and post-race refreshments. Division winners will also receive prizes.
After the race, be sure to check out the historical markers and information about the village of Bayocean that was once known as the “Atlantic City of the West.’ The town once boasted a general store, hotel, and a saltwater natatorium. After the construction of a jetty to the north of the spit at the mouth of Tillamook Bay, ocean currents began to wash away Baoyocean. Erosion claimed most homes and business buildings in the town with the last home falling into the sea in 1960.
Historian Jerry Sutherland will be in attendance at the event to promote his new book: “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” He’ll be on site selling copies as well as answering questions about the Oregon resort town that was destroyed by the sea. After eight years of scouring archives across the United States, Sutherland is now recognized as an expert on this unique place.
Pelican Brewing is a sponsor of the Tillamook Bay Run and will be donating drinks to all participants featuring their new non-alcoholic sparkling hops. Visit Tillamook Coast, Blue Heron French Cheese Company, and Grocery Outlet are also contributing sponsors of the event.
The Tillamook Bay Run is an event hosted by Ultimook nonprofit that supports local youth running programs in Tillamook County including: The Tillamook Distance Project (high school cross country and track program), Ultimook Running Camp (youth running camp), and the Ultimook Track Club (region-wide youth running club).
