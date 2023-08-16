Tillamook Bay 2023
Contributed photo

Returning after a several year hiatus, the Tillamook Bay Run returns August 19, 2023 under the management of the Ultimook non-profit.

The Tillamook Bay Run is located on the beautiful Tillamook Bayocean Spit and provides spectacular views. Choose between a 5K or 10K course, both distances will send you up the beach with amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and return along the Tillamook Bay. Both 5k walk/run and 10k run will begin at 9 am on the beach. Check-in/packet pick up and day-of-race registration will begin at 7 am in the Tillamook County Bayocean Park parking lot. The starting line is a short trail walk away from the parking and check-in area. Please allow additional time as the starting line can only be reached by foot.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted: