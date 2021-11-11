The Tillamook Cheesemakers hosted the Henley Hornets from Klamath Falls Saturday in Tillamook in the first round of the state 4A Football Playoffs.
The Hornets will advance after handing the Mooks a 35-14 loss. The Hornets came into the contest ranked 9th by OSAA state ranking and the Cheesemakers were ranked 8th overall.
The game was very evenly matched, but three key turnovers by the Cheesemakers that ended up with touchdowns by the Hornets proved too much for the Mooks to overcome.
The Mooks got things rolling quickly in the contest taking the opening kickoff and good field position. The Cheesemakers offense looked unstoppable running the ball up the middle and around the strong side for a couple of large gains on the ground setting up what would look like an easy Mook score. But after stalling on three plays from scrimmage, the Mooks would attempt a field goal from the 9 yard line. The kick missed wide right and Henley would take over on their own 20 with 8 minutes left in the opening quarter.
The Mooks defense went to work and stalled a Hornets drive around midfield, with a Henley punt, the Mooks got the ball back. With good runs by Buchler and Werner of the Cheesemakers, the Mooks were driving again. Butler kept the ball, faked inside, bounced outside and ran it in for the first score of the game from 48 yards out. The extra point went wide, but Tillamook led 6-0.
Tillamook again stopped the Hornets offensive attack and got the ball back with 3:01 left in the quarter and looking to extend their lead.
The Hornets tightened up their defense and held the Mooks, after a Tillamook punt the Hornets offense would get another chance with just a minute left in the first quarter of play.
Henley put together a good drive all the way to the Mooks 12 yard line. A questionable pass interference call against Tillamook put the ball at the one yard line and a Hornet first down. The Hornets scored on the next play from scrimmage and with the extra point good, the Hornets led 7-6.
The Cheesemakers got the ball back and were hoping to put together a long drive. After a good Werner run Buchler kept the ball on the second play from scrimmage in the drive, the ball was stripped and the Hornets recovered.
A quick toss and good run by the Hornets, put the ball way down on the Mooks 15 with a 1st and 10 for Henley. The Hornets scored on the next play and with the added extra point the Hornets led 14-6 with 4 minutes left in the half.
The Mooks got the ball back and after a couple of quick runs by Buchler and Werner, the Mooks were on the Hornets 26 yard like looking to put more points on the board before halftime.
It wad first at 10 for the Mooks on the Hornets 26. Garrison Gunder would catch a short pass and gain a few years. Gunder would then get the ball on a running play up the middle and gained a couple. It was 3 and 8 for the Mooks with the ball on the 22. On the next play from scrimmage, Buchler kept the ball and ran around the strong side for a score. The Mooks then went for two point conversion, handed the ball off to Werner, Werner bobbled the ball, but got control, put his head down and blasted in for the score. The Mooks were tied 14-14 with 3 minutes left int he half.
The Mooks defense made an important stop on this drive and would take a tie 14-14 into halftime. It was very important for the Mooks defense to step up because Henley would get the ball back after the half so it was imperative to make a stop late in the second quarter and not allow any more Hornet scores prior to the break.
The Mooks came out after the break and made another defensive stop on the Hornets. The Mooks got the ball back after holding the Hornets offense on their first possession of the third quarter. The Mooks momentum was stopped by a fumble at mid field. Henley’s offense went to work, taking advantage of the Mooks second fumble of the game. Henley scored on a third down and three yards to go. The extra point was good and Henley now led 21-14 late in the third quarter.
The Mooks had the ball to begin the fourth quarter of play. They faced fourth down and 10 to go on the Hornets 30 yard line. Butler stepped back in the pocket looking for an open receiver, but threw an interception for the Moots third turn over of the game. Henley’s next play was a 44 yard run by their quarterback. On the next play Henley scored on a pass across the middle, the point ofter was good and Henley was on top of the Mooks 28-14.
Tillamook stalled on their next possession, Henley took over on offense on downs. With under 6 minutes left int he game, the Henley offense was not in a hurry. With first down for the Hornets on the Cheesemaker 27 yard line, Henley ran a quarterback keeper down to the Mooks 15 for another first down. The next play the Hornets took it in for a score and the game was out of reach for the Mooks 35-14.
Game stats
Butler 17 carries 169 yards
Werner 10 carries 98 yards
Hurliman 3 catches for 22 yards
Season Record
W Newport 42-6
L Marist Catholic 6-42
W Stanton 21-7
L Cascade 20-62
W Milwaukie 42-28
W Astoria 41-6
W Valley Catholic forfeit
L Marshfield 13-49
W Seaside 28-3
L Banks 13-42
L Henley 35-14 (First found of state playoffs)
Overall record: 6-5
Cowapa League: 4-1
Playoff record 0-1
State OSAA Rank:8th
