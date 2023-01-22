Tuesday Industrial 1st Half Champions

Tillamook Lanes team (left to right) Dennis Wilks, Glen McPherson, Steve Wilks and Ted ‘Change of Pace’ Arthur defeated Kitty’s Food and Spirits to take the fist half championship.
Dennis rolled a 530 series, Glen had a 539, Ted with a 487 and Steve ended up with a 578 series.
